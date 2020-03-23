2026 North Sheffield Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Recent gut renovation in the heart of Lincoln Park. Elegance and sophistication abound in intimate 6 unit building, with designer finishes from top to bottom, the attention to detail is sure to impress. You do not want to miss this great opportunity to live in this luxurious home, there is nothing quite like this in the neighborhood & market. Units feature: Custom Designed kitchen with 42" white solid maple wood cabinets with beaded inset, Caeserstone Quartz countertops & island, stylish glass mosaic backsplash & high end stainless steel appliance package. Bathrooms with Bianco Carrara Italian marble, silviano marble floors & shower walls, Quartz vanity tops with modern fixtures and hardware. Central Heat and AC, crown molding, recessed lighting, cable ready, in unit laundry and Hardwood Oak floors throughout. The Attached private balcony off the kitchen is ideal for grilling and dining over looking the professionally landscaped grounds. Parking available for additional $$$ . Welcome home !!!