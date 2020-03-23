All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:10 PM

2026 North Sheffield Avenue

2026 North Sheffield Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

2026 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Recent gut renovation in the heart of Lincoln Park. Elegance and sophistication abound in intimate 6 unit building, with designer finishes from top to bottom, the attention to detail is sure to impress. You do not want to miss this great opportunity to live in this luxurious home, there is nothing quite like this in the neighborhood & market. Units feature: Custom Designed kitchen with 42" white solid maple wood cabinets with beaded inset, Caeserstone Quartz countertops & island, stylish glass mosaic backsplash & high end stainless steel appliance package. Bathrooms with Bianco Carrara Italian marble, silviano marble floors & shower walls, Quartz vanity tops with modern fixtures and hardware. Central Heat and AC, crown molding, recessed lighting, cable ready, in unit laundry and Hardwood Oak floors throughout. The Attached private balcony off the kitchen is ideal for grilling and dining over looking the professionally landscaped grounds. Parking available for additional $$$ . Welcome home !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 North Sheffield Avenue have any available units?
2026 North Sheffield Avenue has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 North Sheffield Avenue have?
Some of 2026 North Sheffield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 North Sheffield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2026 North Sheffield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 North Sheffield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2026 North Sheffield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2026 North Sheffield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2026 North Sheffield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2026 North Sheffield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 North Sheffield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 North Sheffield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2026 North Sheffield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2026 North Sheffield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2026 North Sheffield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 North Sheffield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 North Sheffield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
