2024 W FARRAGUT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage

Very cute 2 bed 1 bath with lots of light in central Lincoln Square location available 12/1!

Very cute 2 bed 1 bath with lots of light in central Lincoln Square location available 12/1! Hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, good-sized bedrooms, radiant (FREE!) heat, roomy rear deck, bike storage, laundry in building, and PET FRIENDLY. No weight restrictions for dogs. Old World heritage meets modern charm in Lincoln Square. Wander the cobblestone stretch of Lincoln Avenue that's packed with unique shops, stores and traditional bars and eateries. Call for a showing today!