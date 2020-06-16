All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2024 W FARRAGUT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2024 W FARRAGUT
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2024 W FARRAGUT

2024 West Farragut Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2024 West Farragut Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Very cute 2 bed 1 bath with lots of light in central Lincoln Square location available 12/1!
Very cute 2 bed 1 bath with lots of light in central Lincoln Square location available 12/1! Hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, good-sized bedrooms, radiant (FREE!) heat, roomy rear deck, bike storage, laundry in building, and PET FRIENDLY. No weight restrictions for dogs. Old World heritage meets modern charm in Lincoln Square. Wander the cobblestone stretch of Lincoln Avenue that's packed with unique shops, stores and traditional bars and eateries. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 W FARRAGUT have any available units?
2024 W FARRAGUT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 W FARRAGUT have?
Some of 2024 W FARRAGUT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 W FARRAGUT currently offering any rent specials?
2024 W FARRAGUT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 W FARRAGUT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 W FARRAGUT is pet friendly.
Does 2024 W FARRAGUT offer parking?
No, 2024 W FARRAGUT does not offer parking.
Does 2024 W FARRAGUT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 W FARRAGUT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 W FARRAGUT have a pool?
No, 2024 W FARRAGUT does not have a pool.
Does 2024 W FARRAGUT have accessible units?
No, 2024 W FARRAGUT does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 W FARRAGUT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 W FARRAGUT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2024 W FARRAGUT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
1634 W. Grace Apt.
1634 W Grace St
Chicago, IL 60613
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity