2015 West Dickens Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 2 bed / 1 bath apartment available on a wide one way street in the heart of Bucktown. Private entrance through your professionally landscaped oasis in the middle of all of Bucktown's action. This two bedroom apartment has a large living and dining space that allows separate but cohesive rooms for the perfect flow of living. Cozy kitchen with a well worked triangle for ample prep space for the chef in all of us. Granite countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout with good ceilings heights. Standard sized windows let in an abundance of natural light making this garden unit brighter than the typical unit. Stackable in unit washer and dryer. Walk to restaurants, bars and shopping. Easy access to the expressway and metra. Move in fee in lieu of security deposit. Parking is permit.