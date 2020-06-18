All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2015 West Dickens Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2015 West Dickens Avenue

2015 West Dickens Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2015 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 2 bed / 1 bath apartment available on a wide one way street in the heart of Bucktown. Private entrance through your professionally landscaped oasis in the middle of all of Bucktown's action. This two bedroom apartment has a large living and dining space that allows separate but cohesive rooms for the perfect flow of living. Cozy kitchen with a well worked triangle for ample prep space for the chef in all of us. Granite countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout with good ceilings heights. Standard sized windows let in an abundance of natural light making this garden unit brighter than the typical unit. Stackable in unit washer and dryer. Walk to restaurants, bars and shopping. Easy access to the expressway and metra. Move in fee in lieu of security deposit. Parking is permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 West Dickens Avenue have any available units?
2015 West Dickens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 West Dickens Avenue have?
Some of 2015 West Dickens Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 West Dickens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2015 West Dickens Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 West Dickens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2015 West Dickens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2015 West Dickens Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2015 West Dickens Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2015 West Dickens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 West Dickens Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 West Dickens Avenue have a pool?
No, 2015 West Dickens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2015 West Dickens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2015 West Dickens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 West Dickens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 West Dickens Avenue has units with dishwashers.
