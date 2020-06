Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime West Town Location!

Lovely 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout. Great natural light. Updated kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry available on-site. Cats welcome. Walking Distance To All Division Street Has To Offer! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.



Amenities:

Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood

Contact us to schedule a showing.