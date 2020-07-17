2005 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645 Rogers Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AMAZING!!!! THREE BEDROOM IN ROGERS PARK - Property Id: 300478
MOVE IN READY! Nice and clean layout with NEW finishes to kitchen and bathroom. Open floor plan living room. SPACIOUS Bedrooms with large closet EMAIL OR TEXT ME TODAY at Sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.com & 773-812-8244. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS please read!
600+ CREDIT SCORE 3X MONTHLY INCOME Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300478 Property Id 300478
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5861348)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2005 W Touhy Ave 105 have any available units?
2005 W Touhy Ave 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 W Touhy Ave 105 have?
Some of 2005 W Touhy Ave 105's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 W Touhy Ave 105 currently offering any rent specials?
2005 W Touhy Ave 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.