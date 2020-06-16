All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2000 West Roscoe Street

2000 West Roscoe Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1737685
Location

2000 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit O2R · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
4 Bed, 2 Ba Duplex Up in PRIME Roscoe Village Location!
4 bed, 2 bath unit available 7/1 in Chicago's highly sought after Roscoe Village neighborhood! Live close to it all in this prime location. Enjoy a short stroll to coffee shops, unbeatable parks, farmer's markets, nightlife, restaurants and public transportation. Hardwood floors, a spacious living room and lots of sunlight are the first features you see upon entering. Two bedrooms and two full baths on each level! In unit laundry and dishwasher. Central heat and central AC. Bring your friendly pet along for a pet fee of $50!

Amenities:
Laundry, Duplex, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 West Roscoe Street have any available units?
2000 West Roscoe Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 West Roscoe Street have?
Some of 2000 West Roscoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 West Roscoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
2000 West Roscoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 West Roscoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 West Roscoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 2000 West Roscoe Street offer parking?
No, 2000 West Roscoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 2000 West Roscoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 West Roscoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 West Roscoe Street have a pool?
No, 2000 West Roscoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 2000 West Roscoe Street have accessible units?
No, 2000 West Roscoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 West Roscoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 West Roscoe Street has units with dishwashers.
