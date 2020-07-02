Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed 24hr concierge key fob access elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside at 2525 offers cozy studio and one-bedroom apartments in the hippest part of Chicago’s iconic Lincoln Park neighborhood. Your new address is just steps away from countless boutiques, bars, restaurants and cafes, making it easy to rendezvous with friends at some of Chicago’s coolest venues. And when you want to leave your neighborhood, you're just steps away from CTA train and bus lines.