Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
24hr concierge
key fob access
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside at 2525 offers cozy studio and one-bedroom apartments in the hippest part of Chicago’s iconic Lincoln Park neighborhood. Your new address is just steps away from countless boutiques, bars, restaurants and cafes, making it easy to rendezvous with friends at some of Chicago’s coolest venues. And when you want to leave your neighborhood, you're just steps away from CTA train and bus lines.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Reside at 2525 have any available units?
Reside at 2525 has 2 units available starting at $922 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside at 2525 have?
Some of Reside at 2525's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside at 2525 currently offering any rent specials?
Reside at 2525 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside at 2525 pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside at 2525 is pet friendly.
Does Reside at 2525 offer parking?
No, Reside at 2525 does not offer parking.
Does Reside at 2525 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reside at 2525 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside at 2525 have a pool?
No, Reside at 2525 does not have a pool.
Does Reside at 2525 have accessible units?
No, Reside at 2525 does not have accessible units.