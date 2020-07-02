All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Reside at 2525.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Reside at 2525
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Reside at 2525

2525 N Clark St · (773) 974-8927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2525 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 000D · Avail. now

$922

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 232 sqft

Unit 000J · Avail. Aug 3

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 278 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside at 2525.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
24hr concierge
key fob access
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside at 2525 offers cozy studio and one-bedroom apartments in the hippest part of Chicago’s iconic Lincoln Park neighborhood. Your new address is just steps away from countless boutiques, bars, restaurants and cafes, making it easy to rendezvous with friends at some of Chicago’s coolest venues. And when you want to leave your neighborhood, you're just steps away from CTA train and bus lines.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside at 2525 have any available units?
Reside at 2525 has 2 units available starting at $922 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside at 2525 have?
Some of Reside at 2525's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside at 2525 currently offering any rent specials?
Reside at 2525 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside at 2525 pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside at 2525 is pet friendly.
Does Reside at 2525 offer parking?
No, Reside at 2525 does not offer parking.
Does Reside at 2525 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reside at 2525 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside at 2525 have a pool?
No, Reside at 2525 does not have a pool.
Does Reside at 2525 have accessible units?
No, Reside at 2525 does not have accessible units.
Does Reside at 2525 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside at 2525 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Reside at 2525?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5832 W North Ave
5832 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St
Chicago, IL 60655
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614
2520 W. Leland Apt.
2520 West Leland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity