Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

1996 South State Street

1996 South State Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1719675
Location

1996 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Brand New South Loop Apartments! Each unit features hardwood floors, beautiful kitchens with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, carpeted bedroom, luxurious modern bathroom, washer & dryer in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Pet friendly and no security deposit! Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
New Construction, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 South State Street have any available units?
1996 South State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1996 South State Street have?
Some of 1996 South State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1996 South State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 South State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1996 South State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1996 South State Street offer parking?
No, 1996 South State Street does not offer parking.
Does 1996 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1996 South State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 South State Street have a pool?
No, 1996 South State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1996 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 1996 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1996 South State Street has units with dishwashers.
