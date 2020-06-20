1996 South State Street

Amenities
Brand New South Loop Apartments! Each unit features hardwood floors, beautiful kitchens with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, carpeted bedroom, luxurious modern bathroom, washer & dryer in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Pet friendly and no security deposit! Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
New Construction, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
