Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

West Town South Facing Corner located Brick Single Family Home- 4 bedroom/3.1 bath single family with garage deck complete with pergola plus a bonus penthouse room for office/den with roof deck and great city views. South/West/North exposures bring amazing light to the home. Nice setback with lush landscaping allows for front patio with pavers- Main floor features oak hardwood floors, fireplace in living room and open & spacious kitchen with over sized island, granite, stainless and extra storage with wine fridge. Easy access to rear deck and bridge to garage deck already equipped for instant use! Three bedrooms up with large suite Primary featuring finished closets & built ins and primary bath with steam shower. Top floor penthouse room flex space for workout room/office/den opens to roof deck with great views. Lower level family room & 4th bed plus large mudroom/storage room- very thoughtful living!