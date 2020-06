Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator new construction

LAST UNIT @ 1942! Live at 1942 Apartments! Boutique 15 unit elevator building in an unbeatable location with top of the line finishes. New construction, luxury loft with quartz counters, in-unit laundry, walk in closet, tons of storage, and located in the heart of Bucktown! See different floor plans and contact us for additional pricing!