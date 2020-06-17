All apartments in Chicago
1939 N Lincoln Ave 601
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1939 N Lincoln Ave 601

1939 North Lincoln Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

1939 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 601 · Avail. now

$1,535

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
1bed/1ba sublet available in amazing Old Town - Property Id: 207785

Situated just steps to Clark/Armitage #22, #36, #73 buses and Stockton/Armitage #151 & #156 buses. Apartment features individual climate controlled heat/ac, hardwood floors, dishwasher & microwave, spacious closets. Free street parking. Rent includes water, trash & gas. Building features intercom entry, elevator access, on-site laundry, responsive 24-hour engineer, and complimentary internet/DirectTV package. Sublet til 06/30/2020 and renew at $1555/mo after. No deposit required, just a move-in fee of $150. App fee is $75. Cats okay. Available as early as Feb 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207785
Property Id 207785

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5678119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 have any available units?
1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 has a unit available for $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 have?
Some of 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 currently offering any rent specials?
1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 is pet friendly.
Does 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 offer parking?
No, 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 does not offer parking.
Does 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 have a pool?
No, 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 does not have a pool.
Does 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 have accessible units?
No, 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 N Lincoln Ave 601 has units with dishwashers.
