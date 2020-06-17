1939 N Lincoln Ave 601

Amenities

Situated just steps to Clark/Armitage #22, #36, #73 buses and Stockton/Armitage #151 & #156 buses. Apartment features individual climate controlled heat/ac, hardwood floors, dishwasher & microwave, spacious closets. Free street parking. Rent includes water, trash & gas. Building features intercom entry, elevator access, on-site laundry, responsive 24-hour engineer, and complimentary internet/DirectTV package. Sublet til 06/30/2020 and renew at $1555/mo after. No deposit required, just a move-in fee of $150. App fee is $75. Cats okay. Available as early as Feb 1st.

