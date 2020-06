Amenities

Bright and sunny two bed one bath apartment on the ground floor of a quiet three flat building. Lovely tree-lined street in West Town. Hardwood floors throughout with tiled kitchen and bathroom. Brand new dishwasher in the unit with plenty of storage space in the kitchen! Shared washer/dryer in the building common area. Well-maintained backyard patio for entertaining or lounging. Pets negotiable on a case by case basis.



