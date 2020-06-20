1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

3Bed - 2Bath at 1935 N Sheffield Ave - Property Id: 296132



This beautiful three bedroom, two bath apartment has a remodeled kitchen outfitted with a dishwasher and ample cabinet space. Gleaming hardwood floors, a magnificent wood burning fireplace and classical columns all add to the historic elegance of this apartment. The unit features the comfort of central air conditioning, gas forced heat, and laundry facilities located within the building. This property is located on quiet, tree-lined Sheffield Avenue, one block away from the Brown Line CTA train station and Armitage Avenue's many boutique shops and restaurants. DePaul University (four blocks south) is easily accessible as are Lincoln Park's many bars and entertainment venues. Furthermore, the heart of Chicago's North Avenue shopping district, known for its abundance of large retailers, is one block north at Clybourn.

For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296132

No Dogs Allowed



