All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F

1935 North Sheffield Avenue · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1935 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 1935 N Sheffield Ave - Property Id: 296132

This beautiful three bedroom, two bath apartment has a remodeled kitchen outfitted with a dishwasher and ample cabinet space. Gleaming hardwood floors, a magnificent wood burning fireplace and classical columns all add to the historic elegance of this apartment. The unit features the comfort of central air conditioning, gas forced heat, and laundry facilities located within the building. This property is located on quiet, tree-lined Sheffield Avenue, one block away from the Brown Line CTA train station and Armitage Avenue's many boutique shops and restaurants. DePaul University (four blocks south) is easily accessible as are Lincoln Park's many bars and entertainment venues. Furthermore, the heart of Chicago's North Avenue shopping district, known for its abundance of large retailers, is one block north at Clybourn.
For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296132
Property Id 296132

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5839628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F have any available units?
1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F has a unit available for $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F have?
Some of 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F currently offering any rent specials?
1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F is pet friendly.
Does 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F offer parking?
No, 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F does not offer parking.
Does 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F have a pool?
No, 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F does not have a pool.
Does 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F have accessible units?
No, 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1935 N Sheffield Ave 2F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
5045-61 North Damen Avenue
5045 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
2200 W Foster Ave
2200 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity