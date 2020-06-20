1935 N Clark St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 2Bd/1BA In Lincoln Park! Heat, Gas, Water Incld - Property Id: 283747
Beautiful vintage mid-rise in Lincoln Park near Zoo, nightlife, beaches and great restaurants! Grand lobby with controlled access and doorman. Gleaming harwood floors, spacious, laundry in building, fitness center, sundeck with lake and skyline views, on-site dry cleaners and much more! Rent includes gas, heat, water, trash and fitness.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283747
Property Id 283747
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5792159)