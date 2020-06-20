All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1935 N Clark St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1935 N Clark St

1935 North Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

1935 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 2Bd/1BA In Lincoln Park! Heat, Gas, Water Incld - Property Id: 283747

Beautiful vintage mid-rise in Lincoln Park near Zoo, nightlife, beaches and great restaurants! Grand lobby with controlled access and doorman. Gleaming harwood floors, spacious, laundry in building, fitness center, sundeck with lake and skyline views, on-site dry cleaners and much more! Rent includes gas, heat, water, trash and fitness.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283747
Property Id 283747

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5792159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 N Clark St have any available units?
1935 N Clark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 N Clark St have?
Some of 1935 N Clark St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 N Clark St currently offering any rent specials?
1935 N Clark St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 N Clark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 N Clark St is pet friendly.
Does 1935 N Clark St offer parking?
No, 1935 N Clark St does not offer parking.
Does 1935 N Clark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 N Clark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 N Clark St have a pool?
No, 1935 N Clark St does not have a pool.
Does 1935 N Clark St have accessible units?
No, 1935 N Clark St does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 N Clark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 N Clark St has units with dishwashers.
