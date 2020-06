Amenities

Great 2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment located in the heart of Bucktown. Large open layout with separate living/dining rooms. Plenty of large windows providing great natural light, Hardwood floors throughout, Large back deck, great for grilling/entertaining/relaxing. Steps away from great restaurants, bars, shops and boutiques that Bucktown/Wicker Park has to offer. Short walk to the Damen Blue line and Clybourn Metra stop. Short walk to the 606 trail. Available 8/1.