Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1929 W Montrose Ave

1929 West Montrose Avenue · (786) 622-6882
Location

1929 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Amazing 2bed/1bath. Condo Quality, Steps to Brown - Property Id: 277032

Absolutely stunning, brand new, never lived in unit in North Center, just steps to Montrose Brown Line! Huge apt with hardwood floors, central heat and a/c, and large rooms. The open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances (including a microwave and dishwasher) and high end Italian cabinetry. Laundry in unit and a Private Balcony!!! Cats allowed.
This is a must see unit!
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE**

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
liveherehomes. com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1929-w-montrose-ave-chicago-il/277032
Property Id 277032

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5942206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 W Montrose Ave have any available units?
1929 W Montrose Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 W Montrose Ave have?
Some of 1929 W Montrose Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 W Montrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1929 W Montrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 W Montrose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 W Montrose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1929 W Montrose Ave offer parking?
No, 1929 W Montrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1929 W Montrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 W Montrose Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 W Montrose Ave have a pool?
No, 1929 W Montrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1929 W Montrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 1929 W Montrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 W Montrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 W Montrose Ave has units with dishwashers.
