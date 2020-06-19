1921 North Sedgwick Avenue

Amenities

Available now for in-person showings. Virtual tour also available. Beautiful and sun filled apartment in southeast Lincoln Park and steps to Old Town. Featuring the following: Wood laminate floors throughout, high ceilings with west facing bay windows onto tree lined Sedgwick, sleek kitchen with high cabinets giving it optimal storage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Bathroom features walk in shower with wall to wall tile. Common area deck in back. Large storage locker included for bikes, etc. Walking distance to Lincoln Park/Old Town night life, the Lake, public transportation, new Target, etc. Common area laundry in basement. Onsite exterior parking space available for $125/month and easy street parking. No security deposit. $400 move in fee. Sorry, no pets.