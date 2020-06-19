All apartments in Chicago
1921 North Sedgwick Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:52 PM

1921 North Sedgwick Avenue

1921 North Sedgwick Street · (847) 414-8693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1921 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available now for in-person showings. Virtual tour also available. Beautiful and sun filled apartment in southeast Lincoln Park and steps to Old Town. Featuring the following: Wood laminate floors throughout, high ceilings with west facing bay windows onto tree lined Sedgwick, sleek kitchen with high cabinets giving it optimal storage, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Bathroom features walk in shower with wall to wall tile. Common area deck in back. Large storage locker included for bikes, etc. Walking distance to Lincoln Park/Old Town night life, the Lake, public transportation, new Target, etc. Common area laundry in basement. Onsite exterior parking space available for $125/month and easy street parking. No security deposit. $400 move in fee. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue have any available units?
1921 North Sedgwick Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue have?
Some of 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1921 North Sedgwick Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 North Sedgwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
