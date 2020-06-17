All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1920 W Nelson St HOUSE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1920 W Nelson St HOUSE

1920 West Nelson Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1920 West Nelson Street, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit HOUSE · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 3Bath house in a great school district! - Property Id: 253239

SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom/3Bathroom house in a great school district!
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Single Family Home located in the heart of Roscoe Village is available April 1st! It offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample sunlight, plenty of storage space, large front porch + a balcony! Just a short walk from Hamlin Park, local restaurants, and much more! MUST SEE! Please Note: No back yard or garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253239
Property Id 253239

(RLNE5674203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE have any available units?
1920 W Nelson St HOUSE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE have?
Some of 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
1920 W Nelson St HOUSE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE is pet friendly.
Does 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE does offer parking.
Does 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE have a pool?
No, 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1920 W Nelson St HOUSE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
512 W Cornelia Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
5300 S Michigan Ave
5300 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity