1879 Milwaukee

Updated 2 bed / 2 bath in heart of Wicker Park! - Property Id: 267290



Surround yourself with sights of the city on the roof top deck. Grill out or chill out with comfortable seating and a fire pit. Flat roads and defined bike lanes make cycling an easy option for daily errands. The CTA Blue Line and bus lines are within a 1 block radius, putting the entire city conveniently within reach.



Address: 1879 N Milwaukee Ave (Unit 409)

Price: $2770 reflects net effective pricing of 1 month free on a 13 month lease of market rent $3000 - Tenants pay for gas, electric, and monthly building fee of $90, which includes 50 mbps wifi and 160 cable channels

Availability: 06/01/20



Unit Features:



Hard floors

A spacious and sunlight-filled kitchen-living room open concept

Modern kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator) and quartz countertops

Central air/heat

Laundry in the unit

Balcony space

Amazing shared roof top deck

No security deposit

Move in fee per adult applies

Pet fees apply

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267290

