1879 Milwaukee

1879 North Milwaukee Avenue · (612) 419-1006
Location

1879 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
Updated 2 bed / 2 bath in heart of Wicker Park! - Property Id: 267290

Surround yourself with sights of the city on the roof top deck. Grill out or chill out with comfortable seating and a fire pit. Flat roads and defined bike lanes make cycling an easy option for daily errands. The CTA Blue Line and bus lines are within a 1 block radius, putting the entire city conveniently within reach.

Address: 1879 N Milwaukee Ave (Unit 409)
Price: $2770 reflects net effective pricing of 1 month free on a 13 month lease of market rent $3000 - Tenants pay for gas, electric, and monthly building fee of $90, which includes 50 mbps wifi and 160 cable channels
Availability: 06/01/20

Unit Features:

Hard floors
A spacious and sunlight-filled kitchen-living room open concept
Modern kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator) and quartz countertops
Central air/heat
Laundry in the unit
Balcony space
Amazing shared roof top deck
No security deposit
Move in fee per adult applies
Pet fees apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267290
Property Id 267290

(RLNE5727037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 Milwaukee have any available units?
1879 Milwaukee has a unit available for $2,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1879 Milwaukee have?
Some of 1879 Milwaukee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 Milwaukee currently offering any rent specials?
1879 Milwaukee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 Milwaukee pet-friendly?
No, 1879 Milwaukee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1879 Milwaukee offer parking?
No, 1879 Milwaukee does not offer parking.
Does 1879 Milwaukee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1879 Milwaukee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 Milwaukee have a pool?
No, 1879 Milwaukee does not have a pool.
Does 1879 Milwaukee have accessible units?
No, 1879 Milwaukee does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 Milwaukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1879 Milwaukee has units with dishwashers.
