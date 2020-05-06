1879 Milwaukee

Amenities
Updated 2 bed / 2 bath in heart of Wicker Park! - Property Id: 267290
Surround yourself with sights of the city on the roof top deck. Grill out or chill out with comfortable seating and a fire pit. Flat roads and defined bike lanes make cycling an easy option for daily errands. The CTA Blue Line and bus lines are within a 1 block radius, putting the entire city conveniently within reach.
Address: 1879 N Milwaukee Ave (Unit 409)
Price: $2770 reflects net effective pricing of 1 month free on a 13 month lease of market rent $3000 - Tenants pay for gas, electric, and monthly building fee of $90, which includes 50 mbps wifi and 160 cable channels
Availability: 06/01/20
Unit Features:
Hard floors
A spacious and sunlight-filled kitchen-living room open concept
Modern kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, refrigerator) and quartz countertops
Central air/heat
Laundry in the unit
Balcony space
Amazing shared roof top deck
No security deposit
Move in fee per adult applies
Pet fees apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267290
(RLNE5727037)