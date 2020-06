1852 West Wabansia

Amenities

*RARELY AVAILABLE* 1BED/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX DOWN IN HEART OF BUCKTOWN (1852 W Wabansia) ***AVAILABLE July 1st ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: *2 Private Floors (duplex down) *Spacious Bedroom (located on lower level) *Large Closet Space *2 Updated Bathrooms (one on upper and lower level) *Large Outdoor Patio *Spacious Living Area *Huge Kitchen w/ Great Cabinet Storage *Updated Appliances *Granite Counters *Washer/Dryer in Unit *Central Heat and Air *High Ceilings Neighborhood: *Neighborhood is EXCELLENT. Situated 2 blocks from the Six Corners; Central to Popular Dining, Grocery Store, Damen Blue Line Stop, Dog Park, Gyms and More! *Professionally Managed Building *No Security Deposit (move in fee only!) *Pet Friendly, No Restrictions Please call or text Roxanne for showings (630) 338-7917



Terms: One year lease