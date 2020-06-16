All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

1851 North Winnebago Avenue

1851 North Winnebago Avenue · (773) 325-2800
Location

1851 North Winnebago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1N · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Newer Construction 5 Unit. Duplex 3BD/2.5BA in Red Hot Location just off the 606 & Milwaukee Avenue. Well-conceived floor plan with Office/3rd Bedroom on Main Level & Two Lower Level Bedrooms. Interior finishes featuring Entertainment Sized Kitchen with Shaker Panel Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Viking Appliance Package plus Beverage Center, Full Backsplash, Dark Walnut Stained Hardwood Floors Plus Engineered Oak Floors in Lower Level, Spa-like Master w/Heated Floors, Luxurious Shower with Body Sprays & Steam, Custom Finished Closets & this unit and 1S share the Legal Garage Deck, shared roof top deck. Wired for Whole Home Audio, Tankless Hot Water Heater. Amazing location with Garage Parking available for an extra $175 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 North Winnebago Avenue have any available units?
1851 North Winnebago Avenue has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 North Winnebago Avenue have?
Some of 1851 North Winnebago Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 North Winnebago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1851 North Winnebago Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 North Winnebago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1851 North Winnebago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1851 North Winnebago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1851 North Winnebago Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1851 North Winnebago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 North Winnebago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 North Winnebago Avenue have a pool?
No, 1851 North Winnebago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1851 North Winnebago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1851 North Winnebago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 North Winnebago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 North Winnebago Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
