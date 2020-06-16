1851 North Winnebago Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Newer Construction 5 Unit. Duplex 3BD/2.5BA in Red Hot Location just off the 606 & Milwaukee Avenue. Well-conceived floor plan with Office/3rd Bedroom on Main Level & Two Lower Level Bedrooms. Interior finishes featuring Entertainment Sized Kitchen with Shaker Panel Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Viking Appliance Package plus Beverage Center, Full Backsplash, Dark Walnut Stained Hardwood Floors Plus Engineered Oak Floors in Lower Level, Spa-like Master w/Heated Floors, Luxurious Shower with Body Sprays & Steam, Custom Finished Closets & this unit and 1S share the Legal Garage Deck, shared roof top deck. Wired for Whole Home Audio, Tankless Hot Water Heater. Amazing location with Garage Parking available for an extra $175 a month.