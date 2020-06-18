All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1849 W NORTH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1849 W NORTH AVE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

1849 W NORTH AVE

1849 West North Avenue · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1849 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
MUST SEE DUPLEX 2BED/2.5BA CONDO~HEART OF WICKER~PARKING INCLD!
Rarely available 2Bed/2.5Ba Duplex in Elevator Building. Best Wicker Park/Bucktown location. Features floor to ceiling windows, 10ft concrete ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen. Kitchen/living room combo perfect for entertaining. Fireplace in living room. Lots of great natural light! 2 balconies (one off master). Master suite has marble tile/double vanity, separate shower & soaking tub. Huge common terrace. Parking is included. Walk to the Blue Line, shopping, great restaurants, and nightlife. This is truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 W NORTH AVE have any available units?
1849 W NORTH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1849 W NORTH AVE have?
Some of 1849 W NORTH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 W NORTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1849 W NORTH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 W NORTH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1849 W NORTH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1849 W NORTH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1849 W NORTH AVE does offer parking.
Does 1849 W NORTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 W NORTH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 W NORTH AVE have a pool?
No, 1849 W NORTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1849 W NORTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 1849 W NORTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 W NORTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 W NORTH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1849 W NORTH AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
8155 S Maryland Ave
8155 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity