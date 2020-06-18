1849 W NORTH AVE

Amenities

MUST SEE DUPLEX 2BED/2.5BA CONDO~HEART OF WICKER~PARKING INCLD!

Rarely available 2Bed/2.5Ba Duplex in Elevator Building. Best Wicker Park/Bucktown location. Features floor to ceiling windows, 10ft concrete ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen. Kitchen/living room combo perfect for entertaining. Fireplace in living room. Lots of great natural light! 2 balconies (one off master). Master suite has marble tile/double vanity, separate shower & soaking tub. Huge common terrace. Parking is included. Walk to the Blue Line, shopping, great restaurants, and nightlife. This is truly a must see!