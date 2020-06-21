1830 N Hudson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Town House in Old Town Great Location - Property Id: 295287



Very Elegant Three Story Townhouse With Wood Burning Fire Place on 1st floor, Garden Patio With Direct Line Gas Grill and Small Storage Shed For Bikes.



Rent Includes One Designated Parking Space, Ample Street Parking Available As Well.



Newer Appliances and Cabinets, Dishwasher In kitchen, Washer/Dryer In Unit, NO Pets Allowed.



Close to Sedgwick Brown Line Stop And Many Buses. Walking Distance To Wells Street Night Life, N. Avenue Beach, Zoo, And Shopping & Many Restaurants.



One Month Security Deposit Request.



Available on August 1st.

Please Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295287

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837877)