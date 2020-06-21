All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1830 N Hudson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1830 N Hudson Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1830 N Hudson Ave

1830 North Hudson Avenue · (773) 516-0013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1830 North Hudson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3180 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Town House in Old Town Great Location - Property Id: 295287

Very Elegant Three Story Townhouse With Wood Burning Fire Place on 1st floor, Garden Patio With Direct Line Gas Grill and Small Storage Shed For Bikes.

Rent Includes One Designated Parking Space, Ample Street Parking Available As Well.

Newer Appliances and Cabinets, Dishwasher In kitchen, Washer/Dryer In Unit, NO Pets Allowed.

Close to Sedgwick Brown Line Stop And Many Buses. Walking Distance To Wells Street Night Life, N. Avenue Beach, Zoo, And Shopping & Many Restaurants.

One Month Security Deposit Request.

Available on August 1st.
Please Email, Text or Call Jane: 773-516-0013
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295287
Property Id 295287

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 N Hudson Ave have any available units?
1830 N Hudson Ave has a unit available for $3,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 N Hudson Ave have?
Some of 1830 N Hudson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 N Hudson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1830 N Hudson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 N Hudson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1830 N Hudson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1830 N Hudson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1830 N Hudson Ave does offer parking.
Does 1830 N Hudson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 N Hudson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 N Hudson Ave have a pool?
No, 1830 N Hudson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1830 N Hudson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1830 N Hudson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 N Hudson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 N Hudson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1830 N Hudson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
8000 S Ellis Ave
8000 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St
Chicago, IL 60620
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5325 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5325 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence
5019 S St Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity