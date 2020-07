Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great Location! SS Apps & Hardwood Floors. Pets OK - Property Id: 305620



This spectacular Lincoln Park 2 bedroom/1 bathroom features beautiful hardwood flooring and oversized living room windows - perfect for additional natural lighting! Apartment features an updated kitchen with a stainless steel oven/range, as well as additional kitchen space for a small dining room set. Enjoy access to an outdoor deck located off of the kitchen. Laundry facilities are located on site and are very easy to access.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-35-03

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1826-n-bissell-st-chicago-il/305620

Property Id 305620



(RLNE5961999)