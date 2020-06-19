All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1821 N Clybourn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1821 N Clybourn Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:10 AM

1821 N Clybourn Ave

1821 North Clybourn Avenue · (312) 857-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1821 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 1,300sf modern 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor (above grade) in Lincoln Park with HIGH ceilings! The unit comes with hardwood floors, central heat and air, laundry in unit, wood and gas combo fireplace, granite and stainless steel fridge, master bath has jacuzzi bathtub and double sink. There is extra storage in this unit as well and pets are welcome! Each bedroom is big enough to fit a queen and more. Schedule your showing today!!

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE

FEATURES
A/C
Cats Ok
Central Air
Central Heat
Dishwasher
Dogs Ok
Fireplace
Granite Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors
High Ceiling
Jacuzzi Tub
Laundry in Unit
Microwave
Modern Bathroom
Modern Kitchen
Stainless Steel Fridge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 N Clybourn Ave have any available units?
1821 N Clybourn Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 N Clybourn Ave have?
Some of 1821 N Clybourn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 N Clybourn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1821 N Clybourn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 N Clybourn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 N Clybourn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1821 N Clybourn Ave offer parking?
No, 1821 N Clybourn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1821 N Clybourn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 N Clybourn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 N Clybourn Ave have a pool?
No, 1821 N Clybourn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1821 N Clybourn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1821 N Clybourn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 N Clybourn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 N Clybourn Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1821 N Clybourn Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwell Manor
2600 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue
5301 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
8201 S Drexel Ave
8201 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
4815-23 W Cortez St
4815 W Cortez St
Chicago, IL 60651
5202-5210 S. Cornell Avenue
5202 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Centrum Bucktown
1743 N Leavitt St
Chicago, IL 60647
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity