1820 North Paulina Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Prime Bucktown location for this 2 bed / bath apartment with all the modern amenities. Central heat and air, hardwood floors, and in unit washer dryer. Large eat facing windows provide great natural light to the living room. Kitchen sports stainless still appliances, granite counter tops, and generous stoppage closet. Plenty of room to relax and grill off the kitchen to the common expansive fenced backyard. Located close to the 606 Metra, El, expressway, and all that Bucktown has to offer. Available 8/1. Move in fee $500.