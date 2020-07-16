All apartments in Chicago
1820 North Paulina Street

Location

1820 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Prime Bucktown location for this 2 bed / bath apartment with all the modern amenities. Central heat and air, hardwood floors, and in unit washer dryer. Large eat facing windows provide great natural light to the living room. Kitchen sports stainless still appliances, granite counter tops, and generous stoppage closet. Plenty of room to relax and grill off the kitchen to the common expansive fenced backyard. Located close to the 606 Metra, El, expressway, and all that Bucktown has to offer. Available 8/1. Move in fee $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 North Paulina Street have any available units?
1820 North Paulina Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 North Paulina Street have?
Some of 1820 North Paulina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 North Paulina Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 North Paulina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 North Paulina Street pet-friendly?
No, 1820 North Paulina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1820 North Paulina Street offer parking?
No, 1820 North Paulina Street does not offer parking.
Does 1820 North Paulina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 North Paulina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 North Paulina Street have a pool?
No, 1820 North Paulina Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 North Paulina Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 North Paulina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 North Paulina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 North Paulina Street has units with dishwashers.
