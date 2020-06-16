1811 West Cortland Street

Amenities

AVAIL NOW | 3 bed/3.5 Bath Coach House Living in prime Bucktown location | 3 floors with the flow of a single family home| Central heat/ac | Side by Side Washer/dryer In-Unit | Living room with working fireplace | Family Room on Lower level | Hardwood floors in all entertaining spaces and plush carpeted bedrooms | Renovated kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, pantry closet, stainless steel appliances and a separate breakfast table space | All bedrooms are separated from each other for extra privacy and flow | Separate den/office | Amazing natural sunlight from the South, West, East and North facing windows | 2 levels of private outdoor space - an expansive deck and a paved patio | Pets considered on case by case | No designated parking on-site. Street parking is very realistic in this neighborhood | Location: Enjoy the best of Bucktown living in this great location. Locals bars, restaurants, patios, public transportation hubs, Damen's retail, interstate are all at your finger tips. Entire home was just painted, exterior facade was just painted, hardwood floors added to the master bedroom. In-person showings and detailed video tours are available.