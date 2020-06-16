All apartments in Chicago
1811 West Cortland Street

1811 West Cortland Street · (312) 810-4937
Location

1811 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit COACH-HOUSE · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAIL NOW | 3 bed/3.5 Bath Coach House Living in prime Bucktown location | 3 floors with the flow of a single family home| Central heat/ac | Side by Side Washer/dryer In-Unit | Living room with working fireplace | Family Room on Lower level | Hardwood floors in all entertaining spaces and plush carpeted bedrooms | Renovated kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, pantry closet, stainless steel appliances and a separate breakfast table space | All bedrooms are separated from each other for extra privacy and flow | Separate den/office | Amazing natural sunlight from the South, West, East and North facing windows | 2 levels of private outdoor space - an expansive deck and a paved patio | Pets considered on case by case | No designated parking on-site. Street parking is very realistic in this neighborhood | Location: Enjoy the best of Bucktown living in this great location. Locals bars, restaurants, patios, public transportation hubs, Damen's retail, interstate are all at your finger tips. Entire home was just painted, exterior facade was just painted, hardwood floors added to the master bedroom. In-person showings and detailed video tours are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 West Cortland Street have any available units?
1811 West Cortland Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 West Cortland Street have?
Some of 1811 West Cortland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 West Cortland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 West Cortland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 West Cortland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 West Cortland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1811 West Cortland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1811 West Cortland Street does offer parking.
Does 1811 West Cortland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 West Cortland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 West Cortland Street have a pool?
No, 1811 West Cortland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1811 West Cortland Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 West Cortland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 West Cortland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 West Cortland Street has units with dishwashers.
