1809 West 21st Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:25 AM

1809 West 21st Place

1809 West 21st Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1266578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1809 West 21st Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pilsen 2 Bed 1 Bath Coach House
This home is a two bedroom, one bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. New granite countertop. There are hardwood floors throughout the main area. Wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms upstairs. Newly updated tiled bathroom. The home has central AC and heat controlled by NEST to save energy and costs. Private deck. There is on-site washer/dryer on site for tenants use. Plenty of street parking. Blocks to to the Pink Line Station, Damen, Ashland, Cermak, 18th Street, shopping, restaurants and Medical District. Cats and small dogs welcome. Rent includes water and garbage
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 West 21st Place have any available units?
1809 West 21st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 West 21st Place have?
Some of 1809 West 21st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 West 21st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1809 West 21st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 West 21st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 West 21st Place is pet friendly.
Does 1809 West 21st Place offer parking?
No, 1809 West 21st Place does not offer parking.
Does 1809 West 21st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 West 21st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 West 21st Place have a pool?
No, 1809 West 21st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1809 West 21st Place have accessible units?
No, 1809 West 21st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 West 21st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 West 21st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
