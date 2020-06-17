1809 West 21st Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pilsen 2 Bed 1 Bath Coach House

This home is a two bedroom, one bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. New granite countertop. There are hardwood floors throughout the main area. Wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms upstairs. Newly updated tiled bathroom. The home has central AC and heat controlled by NEST to save energy and costs. Private deck. There is on-site washer/dryer on site for tenants use. Plenty of street parking. Blocks to to the Pink Line Station, Damen, Ashland, Cermak, 18th Street, shopping, restaurants and Medical District. Cats and small dogs welcome. Rent includes water and garbage

