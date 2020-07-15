All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

180 N Michigan Ave 712

180 North Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

180 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Best Deal in the Loop! Stunning Luxury 1 BR! - Property Id: 286273

Incredible Deal! Gorgeous Luxury 1 BR in the heart of the Loop - Steps from Michigan Ave, CTA, Restaurants, Bars etc!

Available ASAP!

Renovated 1 BR with Modern Design & Hardwood floors Floor to Ceiling
Windows Stainless Steel Whirlpool appliances with upgraded Designer Kitchen!
Spacious Custom Closets!
W/D in unit

Newly renovated amenities like Gym, Pool etc!

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!
Asiye Bakirman | Luxury Leasing Consultant Downtown Apartment Company LLC. Phone: 312-343-6055

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286273
Property Id 286273

(RLNE5800896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 N Michigan Ave 712 have any available units?
180 N Michigan Ave 712 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 N Michigan Ave 712 have?
Some of 180 N Michigan Ave 712's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 N Michigan Ave 712 currently offering any rent specials?
180 N Michigan Ave 712 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 N Michigan Ave 712 pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 N Michigan Ave 712 is pet friendly.
Does 180 N Michigan Ave 712 offer parking?
No, 180 N Michigan Ave 712 does not offer parking.
Does 180 N Michigan Ave 712 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 N Michigan Ave 712 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 N Michigan Ave 712 have a pool?
Yes, 180 N Michigan Ave 712 has a pool.
Does 180 N Michigan Ave 712 have accessible units?
No, 180 N Michigan Ave 712 does not have accessible units.
Does 180 N Michigan Ave 712 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 N Michigan Ave 712 has units with dishwashers.
