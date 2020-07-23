All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

180 N Michigan Ave 1010

180 N Michigan Ave · (312) 343-6055
Location

180 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$2,806

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Price Drop! Stunning 2 BR/2 BA w Balcony in Loop! - Property Id: 313088

INCREDIBLE price in the Loop - Luxury 2 BR/2 BA steps away from Michigan Avenue, bars, restaurants, shops & CTA

Available for rent ASAP!

Gorgeous, elegant design with modern interior finishes!
Floor to ceiling windows for tons of natural sun light & a private balcony
Renovated, stainless steel appliance package, built-in microwave
Dishwasher & garbage disposal
Walk-in closets and plenty of storage
Large bathrooms

Tons of amazing amenities

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!

Asiye Bakirman | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 312-343-6055

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/180-n-michigan-ave-chicago-il-unit-1010/313088
Property Id 313088

(RLNE5968712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

