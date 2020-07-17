1766 West Highland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

My home is a 1907 Victorian with lots of rustic charm. Whenever people enter this house, they tell me it reminds them of their ancestral home- whether that is a farmhouse in France, in the mountains of Nepal, or in Northern Wisconsin. I suppose it makes people feel removed from the hustle and bustle of the city, and in a place where they can completely relax and settle in.



The unit available is my garden unit below the house. This house is ideal for a professional or graduate student. I am an acupuncturist who is relatively quiet, likes to read, cook, listen to records on our player, and loves to garden in our large and very wild forest-like backyard. I take care of our three chickens in the back who give us a delicious egg a piece each morning while needing very little care in return. We also have a vegetable and herb garden, a pond, and a 100-year old barn in the back. It is a very large lot, over 200ft so there is plenty of space for sitting outside to read, have breakfast, or watch the wildlife that goes on back there. We always have rabbits, birds, and squirrels to observe.



Your unit has it’s one entrance and was rehabbed entirely 1 year ago. The kitchen is modern with slow close cabinets custom built by Amish builders, stainless steel appliances, black granite countertops. The bathroom has a very large stand up shower with a bench. The toilet is Toto and has an automatic bidet seat with seat warmer. The sink is Kohler with beautiful antique brass hardware. Floors are polished concrete with lots of soft area rugs.



Washer Dryer is free downstairs and all utilities except heat are included. Parking is easy on the street right outside the door. We are very close to the metra which takes you quickly to downtown Chicago, and the CTA which can take you anywhere in the city. We are only a few blocks from Lake Michigan which has a beautiful bike path to take you downtown or through the city itself. Finally, my house is only a 10 minute drive from Northwestern Campus (20 minute train ride), 10 minute walk to Loyola, and 10 minute drive (20 minute train ride) to Depaul Campus. Edgewater is a bustling neighborhood with great cafes, shared garden patches, antique stores and much more, but it still manages to retain a serene residential feel. Most of the people on my block own their home and look out for one another.