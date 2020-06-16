1756 West Wallen Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The spacious, open layout of this three-bedroom, two full bath condo makes for easy living and entertaining. The updated kitchen features expansive concrete countertops leaving plenty of room for prep space and breakfast bar. It seamlessly combines with the expansive living room, which overlooks a wall of light and bright South facing windows. The second bedroom opens to a heated tandem with newer thermopane windows. The third bedroom exits to the back deck and can double as an office. Additional features include newly refinished hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, central heat and A/C, rear porch with room for table and chairs, ample 11x8 basement storage space, and parking! Quick and easy walk to the Metra, plenty of restaurants, and Langdon Park is just a 1/2 block away.