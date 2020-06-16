All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

1756 West Wallen Avenue

1756 West Wallen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1756 West Wallen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The spacious, open layout of this three-bedroom, two full bath condo makes for easy living and entertaining. The updated kitchen features expansive concrete countertops leaving plenty of room for prep space and breakfast bar. It seamlessly combines with the expansive living room, which overlooks a wall of light and bright South facing windows. The second bedroom opens to a heated tandem with newer thermopane windows. The third bedroom exits to the back deck and can double as an office. Additional features include newly refinished hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, central heat and A/C, rear porch with room for table and chairs, ample 11x8 basement storage space, and parking! Quick and easy walk to the Metra, plenty of restaurants, and Langdon Park is just a 1/2 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 West Wallen Avenue have any available units?
1756 West Wallen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 West Wallen Avenue have?
Some of 1756 West Wallen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 West Wallen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1756 West Wallen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 West Wallen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1756 West Wallen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1756 West Wallen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1756 West Wallen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1756 West Wallen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1756 West Wallen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 West Wallen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1756 West Wallen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1756 West Wallen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1756 West Wallen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 West Wallen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 West Wallen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
