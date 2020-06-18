1745 W Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Bright & beautiful 3Bed/3Ba townhouse in Burley School District! Spacious open chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite counters, large island with breakfast bar. Home features a flexible floorplan; Lower level can be used as family room or bedroom. Lovely spa master w/ marble bath and separate shower. The penthouse den has north and south facing rooftop decks with great city views! 2 car private garage plus 2 car parking pad. Great, secluded community in Lakeview! Walk to shops restaurants and nightlife near Lincoln and Belmont and just steps to Burley School and Che Che Wang Park.