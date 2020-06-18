All apartments in Chicago
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:09 AM

1745 W Wellington

1745 West Wellington Avenue · (847) 830-0175
Location

1745 West Wellington Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Bright & beautiful 3Bed/3Ba townhouse in Burley School District! Spacious open chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite counters, large island with breakfast bar. Home features a flexible floorplan; Lower level can be used as family room or bedroom. Lovely spa master w/ marble bath and separate shower. The penthouse den has north and south facing rooftop decks with great city views! 2 car private garage plus 2 car parking pad. Great, secluded community in Lakeview! Walk to shops restaurants and nightlife near Lincoln and Belmont and just steps to Burley School and Che Che Wang Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 W Wellington have any available units?
1745 W Wellington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 W Wellington have?
Some of 1745 W Wellington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 W Wellington currently offering any rent specials?
1745 W Wellington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 W Wellington pet-friendly?
No, 1745 W Wellington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1745 W Wellington offer parking?
Yes, 1745 W Wellington does offer parking.
Does 1745 W Wellington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 W Wellington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 W Wellington have a pool?
No, 1745 W Wellington does not have a pool.
Does 1745 W Wellington have accessible units?
No, 1745 W Wellington does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 W Wellington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 W Wellington does not have units with dishwashers.
