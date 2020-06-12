All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

174 North Harbor Drive

174 N Harbor Dr · (708) 250-2696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

174 N Harbor Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the 3D BUTTON, & Walk Around. Watch a Custom Drone Video Tour, Click on Video Button! Live the Luxe Life in the New East Side. This 4 bed/3.1 baths corner unit townhome is super rare to come on the market. You sit right on top of the park and can walk to GEMS! Updated Kitchen w/Custom cabinets, granite counters, & high end appliances including Sub zero, Wolf, & Miele. Beautiful, hardwood floors throughout the unit! Huge Family & Living Area+Formal Dining Area, perfect for dinner parties! Massive Master bed w/ensuite bath & WIC. Ensuite bath has whirlpool & separate standup shower. All bedrooms are very large with tons of closet space. Speaker wiring throughout the home & able to wire shades. 3 Balconies; one on each level of the home! Corer unit means WAY more natural light! All this plus you get to use Aqua's 5 Star amenities! One Indoor Garage Spot included. Steps from Millennium Park, Navy Pier, Marianos, Lake shore trail, Restaurants, shopping, & more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 174 North Harbor Drive have any available units?
174 North Harbor Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 North Harbor Drive have?
Some of 174 North Harbor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 North Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
174 North Harbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 North Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 174 North Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 174 North Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 174 North Harbor Drive does offer parking.
Does 174 North Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 North Harbor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 North Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 174 North Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 174 North Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 174 North Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 174 North Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 North Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

