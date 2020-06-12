174 North Harbor Drive.

Amenities

Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the 3D BUTTON, & Walk Around. Watch a Custom Drone Video Tour, Click on Video Button! Live the Luxe Life in the New East Side. This 4 bed/3.1 baths corner unit townhome is super rare to come on the market. You sit right on top of the park and can walk to GEMS! Updated Kitchen w/Custom cabinets, granite counters, & high end appliances including Sub zero, Wolf, & Miele. Beautiful, hardwood floors throughout the unit! Huge Family & Living Area+Formal Dining Area, perfect for dinner parties! Massive Master bed w/ensuite bath & WIC. Ensuite bath has whirlpool & separate standup shower. All bedrooms are very large with tons of closet space. Speaker wiring throughout the home & able to wire shades. 3 Balconies; one on each level of the home! Corer unit means WAY more natural light! All this plus you get to use Aqua's 5 Star amenities! One Indoor Garage Spot included. Steps from Millennium Park, Navy Pier, Marianos, Lake shore trail, Restaurants, shopping, & more