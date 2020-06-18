1716 North Campbell Avenue

Amenities

Sun drenched - recently upgraded coach house available for July 15th, 2020 move in. Open living concept with kitchen, living, dining, and powder room all on one level. Main floor upgrades include new kitchen, high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, laundry, half bath, and hardwood floors throughout. The lower level is your master suite with a full bathroom, upgraded with new vanity and glass enclosed stand up shower. Two levels of luxury living! Pets are welcome with an additional $25/monthly pet rent. Steps from the new 606 trail! Easy street parking! Call today.