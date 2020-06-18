All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1716 North Campbell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1716 North Campbell Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:51 PM

1716 North Campbell Avenue

1716 North Campbell Avenue · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1716 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sun drenched - recently upgraded coach house available for July 15th, 2020 move in. Open living concept with kitchen, living, dining, and powder room all on one level. Main floor upgrades include new kitchen, high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, laundry, half bath, and hardwood floors throughout. The lower level is your master suite with a full bathroom, upgraded with new vanity and glass enclosed stand up shower. Two levels of luxury living! Pets are welcome with an additional $25/monthly pet rent. Steps from the new 606 trail! Easy street parking! Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 North Campbell Avenue have any available units?
1716 North Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 North Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 1716 North Campbell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 North Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1716 North Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 North Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 North Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1716 North Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 1716 North Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1716 North Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 North Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 North Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1716 North Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1716 North Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1716 North Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 North Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 North Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1716 North Campbell Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive
Chicago, IL 60611
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity