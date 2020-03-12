1710 North SEDGWICK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super vintage 2 bedroom plus office one bath unit in Historic Old Town - part of Lincoln Park - central to shopping, restaurants, public transportation, Lincoln Park, lake front! Super neighborhood! New HVAC system installed in 2018. Nest thermostat. Ventless gas fireplace installed along with new stackable washer/dryer in 2018. Spacious separate living and dining rooms plus eat-in kitchen. Great closet space. Renovated kitchen with granite counters plus island. High ceilings. Large rear porch opens to shared yard. Maximum of two cats permitted. No smoking. $600.00 non-refundable move in fee in lieu of security deposit.