All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1710 North SEDGWICK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1710 North SEDGWICK Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

1710 North SEDGWICK Street

1710 North Sedgwick Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1710 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super vintage 2 bedroom plus office one bath unit in Historic Old Town - part of Lincoln Park - central to shopping, restaurants, public transportation, Lincoln Park, lake front! Super neighborhood! New HVAC system installed in 2018. Nest thermostat. Ventless gas fireplace installed along with new stackable washer/dryer in 2018. Spacious separate living and dining rooms plus eat-in kitchen. Great closet space. Renovated kitchen with granite counters plus island. High ceilings. Large rear porch opens to shared yard. Maximum of two cats permitted. No smoking. $600.00 non-refundable move in fee in lieu of security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 North SEDGWICK Street have any available units?
1710 North SEDGWICK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 North SEDGWICK Street have?
Some of 1710 North SEDGWICK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 North SEDGWICK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 North SEDGWICK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 North SEDGWICK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 North SEDGWICK Street is pet friendly.
Does 1710 North SEDGWICK Street offer parking?
No, 1710 North SEDGWICK Street does not offer parking.
Does 1710 North SEDGWICK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 North SEDGWICK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 North SEDGWICK Street have a pool?
No, 1710 North SEDGWICK Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 North SEDGWICK Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 North SEDGWICK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 North SEDGWICK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 North SEDGWICK Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1710 North SEDGWICK Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
2328 N Greenview
2328 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
2920-26 North Burling
2920 N Burling St
Chicago, IL 60657
5218-5220 S. Kimbark Avenue
5218 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity