1701 N Campbell Ave

This spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse-duplex features a large turret on each level with surrounding windows. The natural light of this first level turret is perfect for a breakfast nook and reading lounge. There is also a very large dining room with a sliding glass door out to a small deck. This condo features a combination of hardwood, carpet and ceramic tile flooring. The downstairs bathroom has a bathtub/shower, toilet, and sink. There is ample storage space in the closets, pantry, and laundry room. The unit has wooden floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and staircases, has an in-unit washer, dryer, and dishwasher, as well as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.The large upstairs living room features a fireplace. The master bedroom is large with its own entrance to the stairwell, and the master bath features twin sinks, a large glass shower, and a skylight. This conveniently located condo is only 1 block from the 606 bike/walking path and only a 10 minute walk from the Wicker Park/Damen Blue line stop or a 6 minute walk to the Western Blue line stop! $50 application fee per person, 1 month security deposit. 650+ credit score. 3x monthly rent required. Video of unit coming soon! Call Liza with NRS for more information!



(RLNE5812914)