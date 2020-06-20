All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1701 N Campbell Ave

1701 North Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1701 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
This spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse-duplex features a large turret on each level with surrounding windows. The natural light of this first level turret is perfect for a breakfast nook and reading lounge. There is also a very large dining room with a sliding glass door out to a small deck. This condo features a combination of hardwood, carpet and ceramic tile flooring. The downstairs bathroom has a bathtub/shower, toilet, and sink. There is ample storage space in the closets, pantry, and laundry room. The unit has wooden floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and staircases, has an in-unit washer, dryer, and dishwasher, as well as granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.The large upstairs living room features a fireplace. The master bedroom is large with its own entrance to the stairwell, and the master bath features twin sinks, a large glass shower, and a skylight. This conveniently located condo is only 1 block from the 606 bike/walking path and only a 10 minute walk from the Wicker Park/Damen Blue line stop or a 6 minute walk to the Western Blue line stop! $50 application fee per person, 1 month security deposit. 650+ credit score. 3x monthly rent required. Video of unit coming soon! Call Liza with NRS for more information!

(RLNE5812914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 N Campbell Ave have any available units?
1701 N Campbell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 N Campbell Ave have?
Some of 1701 N Campbell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 N Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1701 N Campbell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 N Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1701 N Campbell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1701 N Campbell Ave offer parking?
No, 1701 N Campbell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1701 N Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 N Campbell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 N Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 1701 N Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1701 N Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1701 N Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 N Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 N Campbell Ave has units with dishwashers.
