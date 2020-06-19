All apartments in Chicago
170 N Michigan Ave

170 North Michigan Avenue · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60602
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1547 · Avail. now

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Price Drop! Michigan Ave Studio, W/D, Rooftop Pool - Property Id: 296076

Glam studio on Michigan Ave! Walk to everything! - River North Loop South Loop Aon Prudential Building!!
Steps to all the night life, shopping, restaurants, and more
Hardwood floors throughout
Massive floor to ceiling windows
W/d in unit
Great storage

Fabulous amenities!
Roof deck pool
Resident lounge
Fitness center
Tons more!

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296076
Property Id 296076

(RLNE5841816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 N Michigan Ave have any available units?
170 N Michigan Ave has a unit available for $1,547 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 N Michigan Ave have?
Some of 170 N Michigan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 N Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
170 N Michigan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 N Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 N Michigan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 170 N Michigan Ave offer parking?
No, 170 N Michigan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 170 N Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 N Michigan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 N Michigan Ave have a pool?
Yes, 170 N Michigan Ave has a pool.
Does 170 N Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 170 N Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 170 N Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 N Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
