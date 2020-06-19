170 N Michigan Ave

Amenities
Price Drop! Michigan Ave Studio, W/D, Rooftop Pool - Property Id: 296076
Glam studio on Michigan Ave! Walk to everything! - River North Loop South Loop Aon Prudential Building!!
Steps to all the night life, shopping, restaurants, and more
Hardwood floors throughout
Massive floor to ceiling windows
W/d in unit
Great storage
Fabulous amenities!
Roof deck pool
Resident lounge
Fitness center
Tons more!
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --
Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296076
Property Id 296076
(RLNE5841816)