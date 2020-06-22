1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d

Amenities
Available 07/14/20 Spacious 2 bed w/ high ceilings & in-unit laundry! - Property Id: 296673
This spacious two bedroom and additional lofted area with bath is ideal for an office, den or dayroom has high ceilings that bring an abundance of natural sunlight. The space boasts in-unit laundry, granite kitchen counters, two full bedrooms including a master suite and and an additional bath for the 2nd bedroom. The unit has a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, an awesome roof deck with skyline views, and 1 parking space included. Common rooftop deck.Walk to everything Old Town has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296673
Property Id 296673
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5842027)