Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d

1660 North Hudson Avenue · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1660 North Hudson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3 baths, $3100 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/14/20 Spacious 2 bed w/ high ceilings & in-unit laundry! - Property Id: 296673

This spacious two bedroom and additional lofted area with bath is ideal for an office, den or dayroom has high ceilings that bring an abundance of natural sunlight. The space boasts in-unit laundry, granite kitchen counters, two full bedrooms including a master suite and and an additional bath for the 2nd bedroom. The unit has a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, an awesome roof deck with skyline views, and 1 parking space included. Common rooftop deck.Walk to everything Old Town has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296673
Property Id 296673

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d have any available units?
1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d have?
Some of 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d currently offering any rent specials?
1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d pet-friendly?
No, 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d offer parking?
Yes, 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d does offer parking.
Does 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d have a pool?
No, 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d does not have a pool.
Does 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d have accessible units?
No, 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 N Hudson Ave # 2d has units with dishwashers.
