1657 Gregory

Amenities
Dynamite Andersonville huge one bedroom, one bath gut rehab features heat included. updated kitchen, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, large living and dining rooms, ceiling fans, beautifully restored woodwork, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, heat included, queen size bedroom, ample closet and storage space, high ceilings, back deck, dogs welcome, easy street parking, on-site laundry, too! Walk to the amazing Andersonville shops, cafes and nightlife! No cats, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease