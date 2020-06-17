All apartments in Chicago
1657 Gregory
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:32 PM

1657 Gregory

1657 W Gregory St · (773) 938-0036
Location

1657 W Gregory St, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Dynamite Andersonville huge one bedroom, one bath gut rehab features heat included. updated kitchen, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, large living and dining rooms, ceiling fans, beautifully restored woodwork, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, heat included, queen size bedroom, ample closet and storage space, high ceilings, back deck, dogs welcome, easy street parking, on-site laundry, too! Walk to the amazing Andersonville shops, cafes and nightlife! No cats, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Gregory have any available units?
1657 Gregory has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 Gregory have?
Some of 1657 Gregory's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 Gregory currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Gregory isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Gregory pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Gregory is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Gregory offer parking?
No, 1657 Gregory does not offer parking.
Does 1657 Gregory have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 Gregory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Gregory have a pool?
No, 1657 Gregory does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Gregory have accessible units?
No, 1657 Gregory does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Gregory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 Gregory has units with dishwashers.
