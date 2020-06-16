All apartments in Chicago
165 North Canal Street

165 North Canal Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 North Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1771 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED ONLY - JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN DATE - PARKING P310 $200/mo Large preferred, approx. 1771 sq ft, east-facing 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Huge attached bonus room (could be a fabulous playroom, media room, 3rd bedroom or library. Unit boasts a charming foyer, open living room/dining room/kitchen with 10 ceilings. Both the master suite and 2nd br have walls to ceiling and natural light. Master has a walk-in closet and 2nd br has a double closet; both feature California closets. Dark stained, solid hardwood flooring throughout (porcelain wood look tile in great room under mats), granite island/counters in kitchen. Both bathrooms were gutted and totally redone with dark cabinetry, quartz countertops, Brizo faucets/showerheads, glass shower doors, and new lighting. Inspiring views of the River City from the 16 balcony. Bosch washer ventless dryer. Plenty of storage in this spacious home. Walkscore 98%. Walk to EVERYTHING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 North Canal Street have any available units?
165 North Canal Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 North Canal Street have?
Some of 165 North Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 North Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 North Canal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 North Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 165 North Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 165 North Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 165 North Canal Street does offer parking.
Does 165 North Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 North Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 North Canal Street have a pool?
No, 165 North Canal Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 North Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 165 North Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 North Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 North Canal Street has units with dishwashers.
