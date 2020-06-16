165 North Canal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED ONLY - JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN DATE - PARKING P310 $200/mo Large preferred, approx. 1771 sq ft, east-facing 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Huge attached bonus room (could be a fabulous playroom, media room, 3rd bedroom or library. Unit boasts a charming foyer, open living room/dining room/kitchen with 10 ceilings. Both the master suite and 2nd br have walls to ceiling and natural light. Master has a walk-in closet and 2nd br has a double closet; both feature California closets. Dark stained, solid hardwood flooring throughout (porcelain wood look tile in great room under mats), granite island/counters in kitchen. Both bathrooms were gutted and totally redone with dark cabinetry, quartz countertops, Brizo faucets/showerheads, glass shower doors, and new lighting. Inspiring views of the River City from the 16 balcony. Bosch washer ventless dryer. Plenty of storage in this spacious home. Walkscore 98%. Walk to EVERYTHING!