FULLY RENOVATED, LARGE AND BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATH UNIT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, PARKING SPACE AND STORAGE. CENTRAL HEAT, GAS AND CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BOTH LOYOLA AND NORTHWESTERN CAMPUSES. 4 BLOCKS FROM THE LAKE, 2 BLOCKS FROM THE EL AND METRA, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES. COME, SEE AND START LIVING HERE TODAY.