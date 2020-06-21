160 N Desplaines 707

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool

1 Bedroom In West Loop, 2 months Free - Property Id: 290054



2 months free on 12 month lease ($2430 becomes net effective $2025) for a limited time, message me for virtual tour info!



Walk Score: 97, Very Walkable

Transit Score: 100, Excellent

Transit Bike Score: 86, Bikeable



Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West Loop, minutes walk from restaurants and bars!



- Modern kitchens with appliances

- Italian cabinetry and quartz countertops

- porcelain backsplashes

- stone vanities in the bathroom

- Engineered wood floors

- High-efficiency LED lighting

- Exposed concrete ceilings

- Nest Learning Thermostats



Building has rooftop pool and cabana deck with indoor lounge, rooftop fitness center and yoga studio, lounge featuring a chef's kitchen, two private work pods, and a large outdoor terrace with BBQ grilling stations and fire pits!



$170/mo for utilities package.



Disclaimer - Pictures are representative of typical units, and may not be of the unit advertised. Prices and availability subject to change.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290054

