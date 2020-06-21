160 N Desplaines 707

Amenities
1 Bedroom In West Loop, 2 months Free - Property Id: 290054
2 months free on 12 month lease ($2430 becomes net effective $2025) for a limited time, message me for virtual tour info!
Walk Score: 97, Very Walkable
Transit Score: 100, Excellent
Transit Bike Score: 86, Bikeable
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West Loop, minutes walk from restaurants and bars!
- Modern kitchens with appliances
- Italian cabinetry and quartz countertops
- porcelain backsplashes
- stone vanities in the bathroom
- Engineered wood floors
- High-efficiency LED lighting
- Exposed concrete ceilings
- Nest Learning Thermostats
Building has rooftop pool and cabana deck with indoor lounge, rooftop fitness center and yoga studio, lounge featuring a chef's kitchen, two private work pods, and a large outdoor terrace with BBQ grilling stations and fire pits!
$170/mo for utilities package.
Disclaimer - Pictures are representative of typical units, and may not be of the unit advertised. Prices and availability subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290054
