Chicago, IL
160 N Desplaines 707
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

160 N Desplaines 707

160 North Desplaines Street · (314) 874-6596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 North Desplaines Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 707 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
1 Bedroom In West Loop, 2 months Free - Property Id: 290054

2 months free on 12 month lease ($2430 becomes net effective $2025) for a limited time, message me for virtual tour info!

Walk Score: 97, Very Walkable
Transit Score: 100, Excellent
Transit Bike Score: 86, Bikeable

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West Loop, minutes walk from restaurants and bars!

- Modern kitchens with appliances
- Italian cabinetry and quartz countertops
- porcelain backsplashes
- stone vanities in the bathroom
- Engineered wood floors
- High-efficiency LED lighting
- Exposed concrete ceilings
- Nest Learning Thermostats

Building has rooftop pool and cabana deck with indoor lounge, rooftop fitness center and yoga studio, lounge featuring a chef's kitchen, two private work pods, and a large outdoor terrace with BBQ grilling stations and fire pits!

$170/mo for utilities package.

Disclaimer - Pictures are representative of typical units, and may not be of the unit advertised. Prices and availability subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290054
Property Id 290054

(RLNE5828231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 N Desplaines 707 have any available units?
160 N Desplaines 707 has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 N Desplaines 707 have?
Some of 160 N Desplaines 707's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 N Desplaines 707 currently offering any rent specials?
160 N Desplaines 707 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 N Desplaines 707 pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 N Desplaines 707 is pet friendly.
Does 160 N Desplaines 707 offer parking?
No, 160 N Desplaines 707 does not offer parking.
Does 160 N Desplaines 707 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 N Desplaines 707 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 N Desplaines 707 have a pool?
Yes, 160 N Desplaines 707 has a pool.
Does 160 N Desplaines 707 have accessible units?
No, 160 N Desplaines 707 does not have accessible units.
Does 160 N Desplaines 707 have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 N Desplaines 707 does not have units with dishwashers.
