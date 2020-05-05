All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

1542 West Rosemont Avenue

1542 W Rosemont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1542 W Rosemont Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy your NEW KITCHEN in this true vintage beauty! 42" crisp, white cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, new gas stove & microwave too! There is also a D/W & Pantry too! Entire apartment repainted & refreshed! Beautiful original hardwood floors, refinished. ULTRA-CLEAN, impeccably maintained & very SPACIOUS 2 BR/1BA! Both BRs are great size w/nice closets! Storage galore! Raised 1st floor (NOT ground level) in vintage brick walkup. Incredible natural light! Large LR w/decorative fireplace & built-in shelving. Adorable sunroom! Huge separate dining room & an enclosed back porch, perfect as 3 season room! Spotless building w/laundry facilities & huge, private storage room just for you! GORGEOUS yard for Tenant's use! Garage available, $100/mo. Small dog negotiable. Cat(s) welcome! (2 pets max). Heat is INCLUDED making it a bargain! Super responsible owner requires min 2 yrs employment w/sufficient income & good landlord references (or a strong co-signor if newly employed). No Security Deposit, $450 Move fee. Avail Now! Gorgeous Edgewater neighborhood. Fresh and ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 West Rosemont Avenue have any available units?
1542 West Rosemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 West Rosemont Avenue have?
Some of 1542 West Rosemont Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 West Rosemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1542 West Rosemont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 West Rosemont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 West Rosemont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1542 West Rosemont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1542 West Rosemont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1542 West Rosemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 West Rosemont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 West Rosemont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1542 West Rosemont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1542 West Rosemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1542 West Rosemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 West Rosemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1542 West Rosemont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
