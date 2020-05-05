1542 West Rosemont Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy your NEW KITCHEN in this true vintage beauty! 42" crisp, white cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, new gas stove & microwave too! There is also a D/W & Pantry too! Entire apartment repainted & refreshed! Beautiful original hardwood floors, refinished. ULTRA-CLEAN, impeccably maintained & very SPACIOUS 2 BR/1BA! Both BRs are great size w/nice closets! Storage galore! Raised 1st floor (NOT ground level) in vintage brick walkup. Incredible natural light! Large LR w/decorative fireplace & built-in shelving. Adorable sunroom! Huge separate dining room & an enclosed back porch, perfect as 3 season room! Spotless building w/laundry facilities & huge, private storage room just for you! GORGEOUS yard for Tenant's use! Garage available, $100/mo. Small dog negotiable. Cat(s) welcome! (2 pets max). Heat is INCLUDED making it a bargain! Super responsible owner requires min 2 yrs employment w/sufficient income & good landlord references (or a strong co-signor if newly employed). No Security Deposit, $450 Move fee. Avail Now! Gorgeous Edgewater neighborhood. Fresh and ready now!