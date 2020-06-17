1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

Incredible newly renovated 3 Bed/1 Bath first floor unit in a 2 Flat in Humboldt Park. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and incredible finishes! Completely rehabbed bathroom as well! Beautifully lit from natural light featuring exposed brick and in-unit laundry. Enclosed back porch and fully enclosed shared yard. Short walking distance to Humboldt Park and the 606 Trail. Great location just off of North Ave where you can find restaurants, shopping, bars, fitness center, etc. One garage parking space included in the rent price! Pets welcome!