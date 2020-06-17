All apartments in Chicago
1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:49 PM

1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE

1532 North Central Park Avenue · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1532 North Central Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed/1 bath newly renovated unit in 2 flat in Humboldt Park! Garage parking included!
Incredible newly renovated 3 Bed/1 Bath first floor unit in a 2 Flat in Humboldt Park. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and incredible finishes! Completely rehabbed bathroom as well! Beautifully lit from natural light featuring exposed brick and in-unit laundry. Enclosed back porch and fully enclosed shared yard. Short walking distance to Humboldt Park and the 606 Trail. Great location just off of North Ave where you can find restaurants, shopping, bars, fitness center, etc. One garage parking space included in the rent price! Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 NORTH CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
