Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3

1523 North Elk Grove Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1523 North Elk Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Wicker Park 2.5 bed 1 bath - pets are welcome!! - Property Id: 242314

Fantastic Wicker Park 3rd bedroom and 1 bath in the heart of Wicker Park! AMAZING ROOF DECK!! The unit comes with hardwood floors, central heat and air, dishwasher, laundry in the building, fireplace and cats and dogs are welcome! Dogs must get along with other dogs. The location is 3 blocks away from Wicker Park, park which has a dog park and tons of dining and entertainment just mins away!! The Damen Blue line is only a 5 min walk away!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242314
Property Id 242314

(RLNE5804193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 have any available units?
1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 have?
Some of 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 N Elk Grove Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
