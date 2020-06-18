All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1519 Nelson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1519 Nelson
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

1519 Nelson

1519 W Nelson St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1519 W Nelson St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic three bedroom, two and a half bathroom duplex in the heart of Lakeview! Unit features rehabbed kitchen with maple cabinets granite countertops with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, open large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors throughout, huge master suite with double vanity sinks, walk in closet, private deck, updated stone bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and pets welcome! Walking distance to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Nelson have any available units?
1519 Nelson has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Nelson have?
Some of 1519 Nelson's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Nelson currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Nelson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Nelson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Nelson is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Nelson offer parking?
No, 1519 Nelson does not offer parking.
Does 1519 Nelson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Nelson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Nelson have a pool?
No, 1519 Nelson does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Nelson have accessible units?
No, 1519 Nelson does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Nelson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Nelson has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1519 Nelson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity