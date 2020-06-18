1519 Nelson

Amenities

Fantastic three bedroom, two and a half bathroom duplex in the heart of Lakeview! Unit features rehabbed kitchen with maple cabinets granite countertops with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, open large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors throughout, huge master suite with double vanity sinks, walk in closet, private deck, updated stone bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and pets welcome! Walking distance to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease