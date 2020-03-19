All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1508 W. Pratt unit 2B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1508 W. Pratt unit 2B

1508 West Pratt Boulevard · (312) 366-6425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1508 West Pratt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
HEATING INCLUDED Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bath located in Rogers Park Area! AVAILABLE June 2020 - Beautiful updated 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with hard wood flooring through out living areas. HEAT INCLUDED...AC unit

Laundry in the building, 1 assigned exterior parking space

Walking distance to the beaches, close to public transportation, red line and Broadway bus , popular local restaurants. Close to Loyola University

To view this spacious 2nd floor condo text 312-366-6425 or email us showings@citybestmanagement.com

(RLNE5652683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B have any available units?
1508 W. Pratt unit 2B has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B have?
Some of 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B currently offering any rent specials?
1508 W. Pratt unit 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B pet-friendly?
No, 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B offer parking?
Yes, 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B does offer parking.
Does 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B have a pool?
No, 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B does not have a pool.
Does 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B have accessible units?
No, 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1508 W. Pratt unit 2B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60604
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St
Chicago, IL 60616
512 W Cornelia Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity