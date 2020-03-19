1508 W. Pratt unit 2B

Amenities
HEATING INCLUDED Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bath located in Rogers Park Area! AVAILABLE June 2020 - Beautiful updated 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with hard wood flooring through out living areas. HEAT INCLUDED...AC unit
Laundry in the building, 1 assigned exterior parking space
Walking distance to the beaches, close to public transportation, red line and Broadway bus , popular local restaurants. Close to Loyola University
To view this spacious 2nd floor condo text 312-366-6425 or email us showings@citybestmanagement.com
(RLNE5652683)