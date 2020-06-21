1500 West Monroe Street

West Loop Timber loft. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, exposed brick, high ceilings, modern kitchen, balcony, 1 bedroom + Den, views of Skinner Park and skyline, laundry in unit, doorman building, parking included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
