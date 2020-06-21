All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1500 West Monroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1500 West Monroe Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:08 AM

1500 West Monroe Street

1500 West Monroe Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 627 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
West Loop Timber loft. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, exposed brick, high ceilings, modern kitchen, balcony, 1 bedroom + Den, views of Skinner Park and skyline, laundry in unit, doorman building, parking included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 West Monroe Street have any available units?
1500 West Monroe Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 West Monroe Street have?
Some of 1500 West Monroe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 West Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 West Monroe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 West Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 1500 West Monroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1500 West Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1500 West Monroe Street does offer parking.
Does 1500 West Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 West Monroe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 West Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 1500 West Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1500 West Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 West Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 West Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 West Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1500 West Monroe Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
5325 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5325 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity