Chicago, IL
1468 W Winnemac Ave 2
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

1468 W Winnemac Ave 2

1468 West Winnemac Avenue · (773) 569-0889
Location

1468 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Sunny S. Facing 2nd FLR. XL 2 Bed/1Ba w/ XLG Deck - Property Id: 107505

Live Like you are in a house. Not a Square Box! Sunny South Facing Raised Top Floor (3rd) 2Bed/1Bath Classic Chicago Walk Up with retained Character Modern updates, New Windows, Heat & Hot water included. Real Foyer entrance with large closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile floor in Kitchen and Bathroom. Large Living Room w/Bump out Sunroom, faux Fireplace w/classic bookshelves. King sized master w/Walk-in-closet and Private access to Bathroom. Gallery hallway to Large Dining Room w/picture rails, wainscoting and tapered ceiling. Queen sized 2nd Bedroom with Step-in-closet. Galley Kitchen w/lots of cabinets, counter space, Gas stove, Dishwasher, fridge. Large private deck, gas/electric grilling allowed. Shared ground Patio charcoal grilling allowed. Private Storage Unit. Keep bikes in basement. Laundry in basement w/interior access. 100% walkable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107505
Property Id 107505

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5746398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 have any available units?
1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 have?
Some of 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1468 W Winnemac Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
