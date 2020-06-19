1468 W Winnemac Ave 2

Amenities

Live Like you are in a house. Not a Square Box! Sunny South Facing Raised Top Floor (3rd) 2Bed/1Bath Classic Chicago Walk Up with retained Character Modern updates, New Windows, Heat & Hot water included. Real Foyer entrance with large closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile floor in Kitchen and Bathroom. Large Living Room w/Bump out Sunroom, faux Fireplace w/classic bookshelves. King sized master w/Walk-in-closet and Private access to Bathroom. Gallery hallway to Large Dining Room w/picture rails, wainscoting and tapered ceiling. Queen sized 2nd Bedroom with Step-in-closet. Galley Kitchen w/lots of cabinets, counter space, Gas stove, Dishwasher, fridge. Large private deck, gas/electric grilling allowed. Shared ground Patio charcoal grilling allowed. Private Storage Unit. Keep bikes in basement. Laundry in basement w/interior access. 100% walkable.

No Dogs Allowed



